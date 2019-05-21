Man dies shortly after arrest, Oklahoma City police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who was arrested after running from Oklahoma City police later died at the hospital, officials say.

On Monday, around 1:40 a.m., officers received a disturbance call to the area near SE 44th and High.

Police say the caller stated a man had a gun and “was causing problems.”

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man, Derrick Scott, 41, in the parking lot.

According to police, Scott took off running when officers tried to make contact with him.

Office Jarred Tipton caught Scott and took him to the ground, putting him in handcuffs.

Officials say a handgun was found in Scott’s waistband.

At one point, Scott started to experience breathing problems and paramedics were called to the scene.

Oklahoma City police say Scott told them he had been smoking PCP and was still in medical distress.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The officers involved, Tipton, Officer Ashley Copeland and Sergeant Jennifer Titus, were not injured.

All were placed on paid administrative leave.