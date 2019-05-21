National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado touched down near Norman

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – As many Oklahomans were sleeping, officials say residents along the east side of Norman were dealing with a tornado.

On May 20, several tornadoes touched down in the Logan County area before a large tornado was seen on the south side of Mangum. Initial reports indicate that the Mangum tornado had winds up to 212 miles per hour.

After the sun set, the severe weather continued as heavy rain and flooding wreaked havoc on some roads.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, tornado warnings were issued for storms in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that it was surveying damage around Norman and determined that an EF-1 tornado touched down along the east side of Norman.

We are surveying damage around Norman from the early morning storms and have determined an EF1 tornado affected the east side of Norman this morning. Damage was mainly to trees. — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 21, 2019

Most of the damage was to trees in the area.