Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Live Interactive KFOR Radar

National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado touched down near Norman

Posted 10:30 am, May 21, 2019, by

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – As many Oklahomans were sleeping, officials say residents along the east side of Norman were dealing with a tornado.

On May 20, several tornadoes touched down in the Logan County area before a large tornado was seen on the south side of Mangum. Initial reports indicate that the Mangum tornado had winds up to 212 miles per hour.

After the sun set, the severe weather continued as heavy rain and flooding wreaked havoc on some roads.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, tornado warnings were issued for storms in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that it was surveying damage around Norman and determined that an EF-1 tornado touched down along the east side of Norman.

Most of the damage was to trees in the area.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.