× ODOT: Highways across the state closed due to flooding

OKLAHOMA – Highways across the state have been closed due to flooding, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The following highways are closed Tuesday until further notice:

BECKHAM CO.



The I-40 southern service road (old 66) at MM19 is closed due to road damage.

CHEROKEE CO.

SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.

CRAIG CO.

US-69 is closed 2.6 miles south of the SH-66 junction.

SH-25 is closed 1.5 miles west of the Craig/Ottawa county line.

DELAWARE CO.

SH-127 is closed near Jay just west of US-59 due to a damaged drainage structure.

GRANT CO.

US-81 is closed between Medford and Kansas state line near Caldwell, Kan.

JOHNSTON CO.

SH-48A is closed to through traffic between the SH-48 junction in Coleman and SH-7 in Milburn due to a damaged construction detour.

KAY CO.

US-77 is closed between SH-156 and southern Tonkawa.

SH-11 is OPEN just west of I-35 near Nardin.

LINCOLN CO.

US66 from CR3390 to just west of Warlick.

SH18 between CR930/CR940 just south of Chandler.

SH18 at CR840 just north of Chandler.

LOVE CO.

SH-77-Scenic is closed at Lake Murray Spillway.

MAYES CO.

US-69A is closed east of US-69 south of Pryor.

NOBLE CO.

SH-15 is closed between I-35 and SH-74 near Billings.

SH-156 is closed between Marland and US-60/US-177 in Kay County.

US-77 is OPEN about 3.5 miles south of the junction with SH-164.

NOWATA CO.

US-60 is closed in Nowata.

PAWNEE CO.

US-64 is closed between Pawnee and SH-108.

US-64 is closed east and west of Pawnee.

OKMULGEE CO.

US-75A is closed at the railroad overpass just north of Beggs.

SH-16 is closed at the railroad overpass on the east side of Beggs.

OTTAWA CO.

US-59 is OPEN just west of the US-69 junction.

just west of the US-69 junction. US-69A is closed just east of US-69.

SH-69A is closed 3.8 miles north of the SH-10 junction.

SH-69A is closed near Miami north of SH-10.

US-59 is closed west of the US-59/US-69 junction.

OSAGE CO.

SH-20 is closed west of Hominy.

SH-99 is closed north of Hominy.

SH-11 is closed north of Barnsdall.

SH-20 is closed east and west of Skiatook.

SH-18 and Lake Road, just north of Fairfax.

ROGERS CO.

SH-66 is closed at SH-88 in Claremore.

TULSA CO.

US-64 is closed in Bixby.

US-64 is closed near Leonard.

WASHINGTON CO.

US-60 is closed 4 miles east of US-75.

US-75 is closed in Dewey.

Drivers should never travel into high water. Turn around, don’t drown.