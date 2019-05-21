ODOT: Highways across the state closed due to flooding
OKLAHOMA – Highways across the state have been closed due to flooding, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The following highways are closed Tuesday until further notice:
BECKHAM CO.
- The I-40 southern service road (old 66) at MM19 is closed due to road damage.
CHEROKEE CO.
- SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.
CRAIG CO.
- US-69 is closed 2.6 miles south of the SH-66 junction.
- SH-25 is closed 1.5 miles west of the Craig/Ottawa county line.
DELAWARE CO.
- SH-127 is closed near Jay just west of US-59 due to a damaged drainage structure.
GRANT CO.
- US-81 is closed between Medford and Kansas state line near Caldwell, Kan.
JOHNSTON CO.
- SH-48A is closed to through traffic between the SH-48 junction in Coleman and SH-7 in Milburn due to a damaged construction detour.
KAY CO.
- US-77 is closed between SH-156 and southern Tonkawa.
- SH-11 is OPEN just west of I-35 near Nardin.
LINCOLN CO.
- US66 from CR3390 to just west of Warlick.
- SH18 between CR930/CR940 just south of Chandler.
- SH18 at CR840 just north of Chandler.
LOVE CO.
- SH-77-Scenic is closed at Lake Murray Spillway.
MAYES CO.
- US-69A is closed east of US-69 south of Pryor.
NOBLE CO.
- SH-15 is closed between I-35 and SH-74 near Billings.
- SH-156 is closed between Marland and US-60/US-177 in Kay County.
- US-77 is OPEN about 3.5 miles south of the junction with SH-164.
NOWATA CO.
- US-60 is closed in Nowata.
PAWNEE CO.
- US-64 is closed between Pawnee and SH-108.
- US-64 is closed east and west of Pawnee.
OKMULGEE CO.
- US-75A is closed at the railroad overpass just north of Beggs.
- SH-16 is closed at the railroad overpass on the east side of Beggs.
OTTAWA CO.
- US-59 is OPEN just west of the US-69 junction.
- US-69A is closed just east of US-69.
- SH-69A is closed 3.8 miles north of the SH-10 junction.
- SH-69A is closed near Miami north of SH-10.
- US-59 is closed west of the US-59/US-69 junction.
OSAGE CO.
- SH-20 is closed west of Hominy.
-
SH-99 is closed north of Hominy.
-
SH-11 is closed north of Barnsdall.
-
SH-20 is closed east and west of Skiatook.
- SH-18 and Lake Road, just north of Fairfax.
ROGERS CO.
- SH-66 is closed at SH-88 in Claremore.
TULSA CO.
- US-64 is closed in Bixby.
- US-64 is closed near Leonard.
WASHINGTON CO.
- US-60 is closed 4 miles east of US-75.
- US-75 is closed in Dewey.
Drivers should never travel into high water. Turn around, don’t drown.