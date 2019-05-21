Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Live Interactive KFOR Radar
Weather closings and delays

ODOT: Highways across the state closed due to flooding

Posted 3:33 am, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:57AM, May 21, 2019

Flooding in Enid

OKLAHOMA – Highways across the state have been closed due to flooding, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The following highways are closed Tuesday until further notice:

BECKHAM CO.

  • The I-40 southern service road (old 66) at MM19 is closed due to road damage.

CHEROKEE CO.

  • SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.

CRAIG CO.

  • US-69 is closed 2.6 miles south of the SH-66 junction.
  • SH-25 is closed 1.5 miles west of the Craig/Ottawa county line.

DELAWARE CO.

  • SH-127 is closed near Jay just west of US-59 due to a damaged drainage structure.

GRANT CO.

  • US-81 is closed between Medford and Kansas state line near Caldwell, Kan.

JOHNSTON CO.

  • SH-48A is closed to through traffic between the SH-48 junction in Coleman and SH-7 in Milburn due to a damaged construction detour.

KAY CO.

  • US-77 is closed between SH-156 and southern Tonkawa.
  • SH-11 is OPEN just west of I-35 near Nardin.

LINCOLN CO. 

  • US66 from CR3390 to just west of Warlick.
  • SH18 between CR930/CR940 just south of Chandler.
  • SH18 at CR840 just north of Chandler.

LOVE CO.

  • SH-77-Scenic is closed at Lake Murray Spillway.

MAYES CO.

  • US-69A is closed east of US-69 south of Pryor.

NOBLE CO.

  • SH-15 is closed between I-35 and SH-74 near Billings.
  • SH-156 is closed between Marland and US-60/US-177 in Kay County.
  • US-77 is OPEN about 3.5 miles south of the junction with SH-164.

NOWATA CO.

  • US-60 is closed in Nowata.

PAWNEE CO.

  • US-64 is closed between Pawnee and SH-108.
  • US-64 is closed east and west of Pawnee.

OKMULGEE CO.

  • US-75A is closed at the railroad overpass just north of Beggs.
  • SH-16 is closed at the railroad overpass on the east side of Beggs.

OTTAWA CO.

  • US-59 is OPEN just west of the US-69 junction.
  • US-69A is closed just east of US-69.
  • SH-69A is closed 3.8 miles north of the SH-10 junction.
  • SH-69A is closed near Miami north of SH-10.
  • US-59 is closed west of the US-59/US-69 junction.

OSAGE CO. 

  • SH-20 is closed west of Hominy.

  • SH-99 is closed north of Hominy.

  • SH-11 is closed north of Barnsdall.

  • SH-20 is closed east and west of Skiatook.

  • SH-18 and Lake Road, just north of Fairfax.

ROGERS CO.

  • SH-66 is closed at SH-88 in Claremore.

TULSA CO.

  • US-64 is closed in Bixby.
  • US-64 is closed near Leonard.

WASHINGTON CO.

  • US-60 is closed 4 miles east of US-75.
  • US-75 is closed in Dewey.

Drivers should never travel into high water. Turn around, don’t drown. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.