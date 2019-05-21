Officials: Arcadia Lake closed indefinitely due to flooding

ARCADIA LAKE, Okla. – After severe weather moved through the state on Monday, officials say they are being forced to close a local lake due to flooding.

Officials say all public access parks at Arcadia Lake are closed due to flooding from recent heavy rainfall and the ensuing runoff.

The closure affects:

Central State Park

Edmond Park

Scissortail Campground

Carl Reherman Park

Spring Creek Park

Spring Creek Trail.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the lake elevation was still rising over 1,018 feet, which is 12 feet above normal water elevation.

Due to the flooding, docks are inaccessible.

With Memorial Day weekend just days away, officials say they will be monitoring lake levels to make decisions about reopening the parks once waters recede and cleanup is finished.

However, crews say they expect the closures to last at least two weeks.