Officials: Devon planning to reduce safety perimeter around tower

OKLAHOMA CITY – Almost a week after a terrifying ordeal at Oklahoma City’s tallest skyscraper, officials say they are planning to reduce a safety perimeter downtown.

On Wednesday morning, a window washing basket was seen swinging high above the Devon Tower.

“You could hear it hitting, very loudly, the side of the building,” said Dave Hager, CEO of Devon Energy.

A little more than 30 minutes after the original call, firefighters were able to get the men to safety.

After the incident, officials became concerned about falling debris, so several streets were closed off.

Authorities with Devon say they are notifying the city that Devon is prepared to reduce the safety perimeter.

Officials say it is safe for the Oklahoma City streetcar to have access to Robinson Ave., and the southern half of the Myriad Gardens park can reopen. However, it will be up to the city to determine when to reopen the streetcar operations to the area.

While it is safe for the streetcar to resume operations, the street closures remain in effect for pedestrians and vehicle traffic along Robinson and Sheridan Ave.

Many areas of the Myriad Gardens, particularly those accessed via Reno Ave. on the south side of the park, will be reopened.