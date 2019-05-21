Oklahoma City police arrest man accused of driving drunk with four children in back seat

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly drove drunk with four children in the car, Oklahoma City police say.

On Sunday, just after 9:30 p.m., officers were conducting a traffic stop near SW 29th and May when another vehicle drove by and the driver shouted at officers.

Police say as the driver was shouting, he nearly hit the north curb line of SW 29th St. and that’s when an officer noticed several children in the backseat, not in child restraints.

An officer pulled the vehicle over and noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver, Carlos Rallos, 32.

A police report states Rallos also had red, watery and bloodshot eyes.

The report continues on to say Rallos was verbally and physically aggressive towards officers.

Police say four children were in the back seat of the vehicle, ages 8, 6, 4 and 2, and were not in child restraints or wearing seat belts.

An open pack of Corona beer was found in the backseat and one open bottle was spilled on the floor at the feet of the children.

Rallos was arrested on multiple complaints, including DUI and several for child endangerment.