OSU, Stillwater Public Schools closed Tuesday due to flooding conditions

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State University and Stillwater Public Schools are closed Tuesday due to flooded road conditions.

Stillwater school officials said on Monday excessive flooding was in and around the city as more rain made its way through overnight into Tuesday.

As a result, schools will be closed for the day for both students and employees alike.

OSU also announced they will be closed Tuesday due to flooded roads.