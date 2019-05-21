STILLWATER, OK - MAY 30: Austin Eckroat of Oklahoma State tees off during the Division I Men's Golf Team Match Play Championship held at the Karsten Creek Golf Club on May 30, 2018 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
OSU’s Austin Eckroat Qualifies for U.S. Open
Oklahoma State golfer Austin Eckroat has qualified for this year’s U.S. Open.
The Cowboy sophomore won a playoff for the final spot in the Open at sectional qualifying in Dallas, Texas, on Monday.
The former Edmond North Husky will be among the field playing at Pebble Beach starting June 13.