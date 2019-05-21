Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

OSU’s Austin Eckroat Qualifies for U.S. Open

Posted 11:11 pm, May 21, 2019, by

STILLWATER, OK - MAY 30: Austin Eckroat of Oklahoma State tees off during the Division I Men's Golf Team Match Play Championship held at the Karsten Creek Golf Club on May 30, 2018 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Oklahoma State golfer Austin Eckroat has qualified for this year’s U.S. Open.

The Cowboy sophomore won a playoff for the final spot in the Open at sectional qualifying in Dallas, Texas, on Monday.

The former Edmond North Husky will be among the field playing at Pebble Beach starting June 13.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.