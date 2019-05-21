Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Live Interactive KFOR Radar
Weather closings and delays

Photos: Severe storms leave behind flooding across Oklahoma

Posted 8:15 am, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:23AM, May 21, 2019
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.