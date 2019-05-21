Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Police investigating stabbing, chase in Oklahoma City

Posted 4:28 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:29PM, May 21, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a reported stabbing that ended in a police chase in Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicate that emergency crews were called to a reported stabbing near N.W. 30th and Rockwell on Tuesday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the scene, one person took off and led them on a short chase.

The chase came to an end near Reno and Rockwell when the alleged suspect crashed along Rockwell.

At this point, no other details are being released.

