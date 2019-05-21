Police: UPS driver finds shooting victim in Ponca City
PONCA CITY, Okla. – A man is recovering from his injuries after he was found shot in Ponca City.
Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, police say a UPS driver saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach walking down the street.
The driver immediately called for help, and the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Fortunately, he is expected to be OK.
Right now, Ponca City police are trying to identify a suspect and figure out a motive for the shooting.
