Police: UPS driver finds shooting victim in Ponca City

PONCA CITY, Okla. – A man is recovering from his injuries after he was found shot in Ponca City.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, police say a UPS driver saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach walking down the street.

The driver immediately called for help, and the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Fortunately, he is expected to be OK.

Right now, Ponca City police are trying to identify a suspect and figure out a motive for the shooting.