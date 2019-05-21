Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Police: UPS driver finds shooting victim in Ponca City

Posted 4:38 pm, May 21, 2019, by

PONCA CITY, Okla. – A man is recovering from his injuries after he was found shot in Ponca City.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, police say a UPS driver saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach walking down the street.

The driver immediately called for help, and the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Fortunately, he is expected to be OK.

Right now, Ponca City police are trying to identify a suspect and figure out a motive for the shooting.

