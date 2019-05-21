Road Rage Fight Escalates to Stabbing/High Speed Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla- An alleged road rage incident escalated into a fist fight, then a stabbing , it leads to high speed chase and ends with a crash involving multiple cars.

At around 4pm Tuesday afternoon, Bethany Police got reports of a disturbance that started at 10th and Council . They say it ended at 30th and Rockwell. When they arrive they found .."One male subject was stabbed multiple times. " said Jon Reid of the Bethany Police Department.

Eye witnesses say the two cars were driving erratically.. One crashed into the other.. A male got out of each car and started arguing.. They say it quickly escalated to a fight.. That’s when a female inside one of the cars got out with a knife and allegedly stabbed the lone male in the chest and back..

Officials tell News 4, they transported the victim, still alive and talking, to the Hospital.. But the story didn’t stop there.

"The suspect's vehicle then fled, and a short pursuit ensued." said Reid.

A short but high-speed pursuit.. The suspect's white car reportedly reaching speeds over 100mph as it sped down Rockwell eventually t-boning a black S-U-V and hitting another vehicle.. .Crash victims at that scene say they feel like they are lucky to be alive.. As for the couple causing all the mayhem?

"Suspects were taken into custody at that time, We have both a male and female detained."Said Reid.