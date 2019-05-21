Storm with possible tornado leaves behind damage in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – The battle against severe storms continued into Tuesday morning for Oklahomans in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, a Tornado Warning was issued for Cleveland County and quickly expired.

However, the storm in the area continued moving east/northeast, prompting several other Tornado Warnings including one in Pottawatomie County.

There have been reports of damage to trees and some homes, just east/southeast of McLoud, near Dale. At this time, there have been no reports of any injuries.

The National Weather Service will determine if a tornado touched down in the area.