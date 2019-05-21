Swaths of Kingfisher submerged as creeks continue to overflow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGFISHER, Okla. - Streets and highways around Kingfisher are completely submerged after nearby creeks are cresting, one reportedly at record levels.

County officials say tornados passed through leaving little damage, but Tuesday morning, water levels in creeks began to fill up and overflow. Even after the rain stopped, the floodwaters continued to rise.

"Because of everything upstream," Sheriff Dennis Banther said. "There`s a lot of water in other counties. That water is now moving this way."

Kingfisher Creek and Uncle John's Creek running over the banks. The sheriff said Uncle John's Creek was expected to crest at its highest level in recent history.

The floodwaters crept up to the front doors of businesses and homes around the city, forcing the shutdown of parts of Hwy 33 and Hwy 81.

Officials are warning people not to drive through flooded streets for their own safety, and to protect property near flooded water.

"You send wakes up into houses where it might be a couple inches from their insulation but then when you send the wake there, it actually goes up into it," said Ryan Raidt who stood knee deep in water during the interview, his family home surrounded.

Officials said there's not a lot that can be done to help the flooding, that they'll have to see what kind of damage was done to roads and businesses after the waters recede.

"Really just trying to make the best of it," Raidt said. "That's all you can do."