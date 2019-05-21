× Two arrested in connection to Moore bank robbery

MOORE, Okla. – Authorities arrested two people in connection to the robbery of a bank in Moore.

Around 12:45 p.m. on May 14, officers with the Moore Police Department were called to the IBC Bank near N.E. 12th and Eastern following a reported robbery.

According to the FBI, a man and woman wearing masks and dark clothing entered the bank, pulled out guns and verbally demanded money from employees.

Law enforcement officers reviewed video surveillance from several locations and determined that 31-year-old Duncan Eric Herron, II and 30-year-old Regenea Carol Berry were likely suspects.

While executing a search warrant, investigators say they found cash from various locations inside the suspects’ home.

Herron and Berry were arrested for the bank robbery.

If they are found guilty, they could face up to 20 years in prison.