Video: Several tornadoes touch down across Oklahoma

CRESCENT, Okla. - Residents in several communities were forced to take shelter as severe storms moved through their area on Monday, May 20.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms kicked off the severe weather across the state before the storms turned tornadic.

Around 3:20 p.m., a tornado was seen touching down to the north of Piedmont, near Okarche. The storm appeared to touch down by a wind turbine farm before the wall cloud dissipated.

A short time later, the storm near Crescent in Logan County caused intermittent tornado touch downs in fields and open farmland.

Residents in Perry and Orlando reported some wind damage to trees and property because of the storms.

At one point, two tornadoes could be seen touching the ground at the same time in Logan County.

Around that same time, a large tornado moved just south of the town of Mangum.

Initial reports indicate that the tornado had winds up to 212 miles per hour, making it an EF-4 or EF-5 tornado. A large debris cloud could be seen with the Mangum tornado as it moved through open fields.

It caused some damage to homes and trees, but it missed the heart of the community.

After the sun set, the severe weather continued as heavy rain and flooding wreaked havoc on some roads.

In the early morning hours, tornado warnings were issued for storms in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties. However, those storms eventually moved into Pottawatomie County.

Several homes and trees were damaged in the town of Dale, just south of McLoud.

At this point, it will be up to the National Weather Service to determine if a tornado is responsible for the damage.