Woman rescued after car stuck in flood waters in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Severe weather across the state Monday brought tornadoes, hail, high winds and flooding.

Emergency crews responded to a water rescue Tuesday around 1 a.m. near SW 44th and Morgan.

News 4 was on scene as rescue workers pulled a woman out of her car that was stuck in flood waters on the roadway.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the rescue did not require their Dive or Swift Water Rescue team.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Officials say drivers should always turn around, don’t drown.