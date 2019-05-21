Woman Tries to Save Man from Car in Canal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- A scary situation along the Oklahoma Canal.. A car drives off the road and plunges into the water. Paramedics eventually pull the man unconscious from the water.

This all happened Tuesday night around 8pm.. The video shot by a couple following the car they say was driving erratically over the bridge near the Boathouse District.. It goes off the road and through a fence then down the hill into the water.. Stephanie Paige saw it all happen and got out of the car jumped into the water to try to help the driver as the car went under.

"Once the car went underwater, he was screaming ...help me, help me, please get me out! I mean I just couldn’t sit and watch the car go under without trying to doing something , but I wasn’t strong enough to pull the door open." said Stephanie Paige.

First Responders eventually arrived on the scene and were able to get the man out of the car.. He was unconscious .. CPR was performed.. The man was transported to a nearby hospital.