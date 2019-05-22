Altus police arrest man accused of abusing two young children

ALTUS, Okla. – A man accused of abusing two young children was arrested in Altus earlier this week.

On Monday, police responded to the Ridgecrest Apartments and arrested 45-year-old Joe Coleman.

According to police, the grandmother of the children, ages 5 and 7, told investigators the boys went Coleman’s apartment to stay with him.

Police say the 7-year-old had injuries to his head and bruising to his right arm. The 5-year-old had multiple injuries to his face and head along with multiple bruises to his arms, legs and upper torso.

Investigators interviewed Coleman and arrested him on a Jackson County warrant, unrelated to the investigation, and two counts of child abuse with injury.