Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Altus police arrest man accused of abusing two young children

Posted 12:55 pm, May 22, 2019, by

ALTUS, Okla. – A man accused of abusing two young children was arrested in Altus earlier this week.

On Monday, police responded to the Ridgecrest Apartments and arrested 45-year-old Joe Coleman.

According to police, the grandmother of the children, ages 5 and 7, told investigators the boys went Coleman’s apartment to stay with him.

Police say the 7-year-old had injuries to his head and bruising to his right arm. The 5-year-old had multiple injuries to his face and head along with multiple bruises to his arms, legs and upper torso.


Investigators interviewed Coleman and arrested him on a Jackson County warrant, unrelated to the investigation, and two counts of child abuse with injury.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.