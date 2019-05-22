× City officials: El Reno flooding steadied, expected to recede

EL RENO, Okla. – Officials with the city of El Reno say river and lake flooding has crested and is expected to go down, depending on future rainfall.

The North Canadian River and Lake El Reno have both steadied after heavy flooding from Monday’s rain.

“Although the lake has steadied, the levels are still high and the lake will remain closed throughout the weekend.”

Officials also say the Red Cross shelter at the Jenks Annex building is now closed.

Authorities want to remind citizens to not drive around barricades. Even if you can’t see water past the sign, the road still may not be safe to travel.