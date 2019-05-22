Cowboys Beat TCU in Big 12 Tourney Opener

Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Oklahoma State’s baseball team got a pair of home runs and beat TCU 5-2 in the Big 12 Tournament at the Bricktown Ballpark on Wednesday night.

The Cowboys got the scoring started with a solo home run from Colin Simpson in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead.

After TCU tied it in the third on a solo homer by Hunter Wolfe, the Cowboys took control with a four-run sixth inning.

Andrew Navigato doubled in Cade Cabbiness to give OSU a 2-1 lead.

Then following a sacrifice fly by Simpson to make it 3-1, Trevor Boone blasted a two-run home run to make it 5-1 Cowboys.

TCU got a solo home run from Jake Guenther in the 9th inning off OSU pitcher Ben Leeper to make it 5-2.

OSU starting pitcher Parker Scott got the win, going six innings and giving up just one run and four hits and striking out four.

OSU improves to 33-17 on the season.

The Cowboys will play Baylor at approximately 7:30 pm on Thursday in the winners’ bracket.

