Devon officials: largest and most hazardous debris removed; some areas reopened

OKLAHOMA CITY – Devon Energy officials have released a new update on the tower clean-up project following last Wednesday’s dramatic rescue of two window washers while their basket swung freely high above the Oklahoma City skyline.

On May 15, around 7:45 a.m., two window-washers were stuck in their cradle at the top of the tower while the wind repeatedly smashed them into the Devon Tower.

As the Oklahoma City Fire Department and Devon Energy employees worked their way to the roof, Oklahoma City Police blocked off roads as glass from the broken windows fell about 900 feet to the ground.

Today, officials say they are reducing the areas closed off for safety and clean up: