George, Smart Earn NBA Defensive Honors

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George and Boston Celtics guard and former Oklahoma State star Marcus Smart both were named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team on Wednesday.

George was a near unanimous selection, receiving 96 of a possible 100 points to earn his second first team all-defensive honor.

Only Rudy Gobert received more votes than George.

PG was first team in 2016, and twice has been a second team all-defensive pick.

Smart received the fourth most votes among all players to earn his first all-defensive honors.

2018-19 NBA ALL-DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM

Position | Player, Team | 1st Team (2 pts) | 2nd Team (1 pt) | Total points | All-Defensive Selections

C | Rudy Gobert, Utah | 97 | 2 | 196 | 3 (three 1st)

F | Paul George, Oklahoma City | 96 | 3 | 195 | 4 (two 1st, two 2nd)

F | Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee | 94 | 5 | 193 | 2 (one 1st, one 2nd)

G | Marcus Smart, Boston | 63 | 19 | 145 | 1

G | Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee | 36 | 28 | 100 | 1

2018-19 NBA ALL-DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM

Position | Player, Team | 1st Team (2 pts) | 2nd Team (1 pt) | Total points | All-Defensive Selections

G | Jrue Holiday, New Orleans | 31 | 28 | 90 | 2 (one 1st, one 2nd)

G | Klay Thompson, Golden State | 23 | 36 | 82 | 1

C | Joel Embiid, Philadelphia | 4 | 72 | 80 | 2 (two 2nd)

F | Draymond Green, Golden State | 2 | 57 | 61 | 5 (three 1st, two 2nd)

F | Kawhi Leonard, Toronto | 5 | 29 | 39 | 5 (three 1st, two 2nd)

Below are the other players who received votes for the 2018-19 NBA All-Defensive Teams, listed by the position at which they received the most votes.

OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: GUARDS

Position, Player | 1st Team (2 pts) | 2nd Team (1 pt) | Total points

Danny Green, Toronto | 19 | 28 | 66

Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers | 14 | 20 | 48

Derrick White, San Antonio | 4 | 7 | 15

Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia | 2 | 5 | 9

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City | 2 | 5 | 9

Chris Paul, Houston | 1 | 5 | 7

James Harden, Houston | 2 | — | 4

Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee | 1 | 1 | 3

Kyle Lowry, Toronto | — | 3 | 3

Josh Richardson, Miami | — | 3 | 3

Stephen Curry, Golden State | 1 | — | 2

Donovan Mitchell, Utah | — | 2 | 2

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia | — | 2 | 2

Bradley Beal, Washington | — | 1 | 1

Jaylen Brown, Boston | — | 1 | 1

Mike Conley, Memphis | — | 1 | 1

Terrance Ferguson, Oklahoma City | — | 1 | 1

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento | — | 1 | 1

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LA Clippers | — | 1 | 1

Gary Harris, Denver | — | 1 | 1

Andre Iguodala, Golden State | — | 1 | 1

Kyrie Irving, Boston | — | 1 | 1

Damian Lillard, Portland | — | 1 | 1

Ricky Rubio, Utah | — | 1 | 1

OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: FORWARDS

Position, Player | 1st Team (2 pts) | 2nd Team (1 pt) | Total points

P.J. Tucker, Houston | 1 | 36 | 38

Pascal Siakam Toronto | — | 24 | 24

Robert Covington, Minnesota | 1 | 3 | 5

Paul Millsap, Denver | — | 5 | 5

Kevin Durant, Golden State | — | 4 | 4

Al Horford, Boston | — | 4 | 4

Anthony Davis, New Orleans | — | 2 | 2

Derrick Favors, Utah | — | 2 | 2

Joe Ingles, Utah | — | 2 | 2

Thaddeus Young, Indiana | — | 2 | 2

Kyle Anderson, Memphis | — | 1 | 1

Jordan Bell, Golden State | — | 1 | 1

Ed Davis, Brooklyn | — | 1 | 1

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee | — | 1 | 1

OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: CENTERS

Position, Player | 1st Team (2 pts) | 2nd Team (1 pt) | Total points

Myles Turner, Indiana | 1 | 37 | 39

Bam Adebayo, Miami | — | 1 | 1

Andre Drummond, Detroit | — | 1 | 1

Nikola Jokić, Denver | — | 1 | 1

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee | — | 1 | 1