George, Smart Earn NBA Defensive Honors
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George and Boston Celtics guard and former Oklahoma State star Marcus Smart both were named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team on Wednesday.
George was a near unanimous selection, receiving 96 of a possible 100 points to earn his second first team all-defensive honor.
Only Rudy Gobert received more votes than George.
PG was first team in 2016, and twice has been a second team all-defensive pick.
Smart received the fourth most votes among all players to earn his first all-defensive honors.
2018-19 NBA ALL-DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM
Position | Player, Team | 1st Team (2 pts) | 2nd Team (1 pt) | Total points | All-Defensive Selections
C | Rudy Gobert, Utah | 97 | 2 | 196 | 3 (three 1st)
F | Paul George, Oklahoma City | 96 | 3 | 195 | 4 (two 1st, two 2nd)
F | Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee | 94 | 5 | 193 | 2 (one 1st, one 2nd)
G | Marcus Smart, Boston | 63 | 19 | 145 | 1
G | Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee | 36 | 28 | 100 | 1
2018-19 NBA ALL-DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM
Position | Player, Team | 1st Team (2 pts) | 2nd Team (1 pt) | Total points | All-Defensive Selections
G | Jrue Holiday, New Orleans | 31 | 28 | 90 | 2 (one 1st, one 2nd)
G | Klay Thompson, Golden State | 23 | 36 | 82 | 1
C | Joel Embiid, Philadelphia | 4 | 72 | 80 | 2 (two 2nd)
F | Draymond Green, Golden State | 2 | 57 | 61 | 5 (three 1st, two 2nd)
F | Kawhi Leonard, Toronto | 5 | 29 | 39 | 5 (three 1st, two 2nd)
Below are the other players who received votes for the 2018-19 NBA All-Defensive Teams, listed by the position at which they received the most votes.
OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: GUARDS
Position, Player | 1st Team (2 pts) | 2nd Team (1 pt) | Total points
Danny Green, Toronto | 19 | 28 | 66
Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers | 14 | 20 | 48
Derrick White, San Antonio | 4 | 7 | 15
Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia | 2 | 5 | 9
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City | 2 | 5 | 9
Chris Paul, Houston | 1 | 5 | 7
James Harden, Houston | 2 | — | 4
Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee | 1 | 1 | 3
Kyle Lowry, Toronto | — | 3 | 3
Josh Richardson, Miami | — | 3 | 3
Stephen Curry, Golden State | 1 | — | 2
Donovan Mitchell, Utah | — | 2 | 2
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia | — | 2 | 2
Bradley Beal, Washington | — | 1 | 1
Jaylen Brown, Boston | — | 1 | 1
Mike Conley, Memphis | — | 1 | 1
Terrance Ferguson, Oklahoma City | — | 1 | 1
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento | — | 1 | 1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LA Clippers | — | 1 | 1
Gary Harris, Denver | — | 1 | 1
Andre Iguodala, Golden State | — | 1 | 1
Kyrie Irving, Boston | — | 1 | 1
Damian Lillard, Portland | — | 1 | 1
Ricky Rubio, Utah | — | 1 | 1
OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: FORWARDS
Position, Player | 1st Team (2 pts) | 2nd Team (1 pt) | Total points
P.J. Tucker, Houston | 1 | 36 | 38
Pascal Siakam Toronto | — | 24 | 24
Robert Covington, Minnesota | 1 | 3 | 5
Paul Millsap, Denver | — | 5 | 5
Kevin Durant, Golden State | — | 4 | 4
Al Horford, Boston | — | 4 | 4
Anthony Davis, New Orleans | — | 2 | 2
Derrick Favors, Utah | — | 2 | 2
Joe Ingles, Utah | — | 2 | 2
Thaddeus Young, Indiana | — | 2 | 2
Kyle Anderson, Memphis | — | 1 | 1
Jordan Bell, Golden State | — | 1 | 1
Ed Davis, Brooklyn | — | 1 | 1
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee | — | 1 | 1
OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: CENTERS
Position, Player | 1st Team (2 pts) | 2nd Team (1 pt) | Total points
Myles Turner, Indiana | 1 | 37 | 39
Bam Adebayo, Miami | — | 1 | 1
Andre Drummond, Detroit | — | 1 | 1
Nikola Jokić, Denver | — | 1 | 1
Brook Lopez, Milwaukee | — | 1 | 1