Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Live Interactive KFOR Radar
Weather closings and delays

George, Smart Earn NBA Defensive Honors

Posted 2:38 pm, May 22, 2019, by

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George and Boston Celtics guard and former Oklahoma State star Marcus Smart both were named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team on Wednesday.

George was a near unanimous selection, receiving 96 of a possible 100 points to earn his second first team all-defensive honor.

Only Rudy Gobert received more votes than George.

PG was first team in 2016, and twice has been a second team all-defensive pick.

Smart received the fourth most votes among all players to earn his first all-defensive honors.

2018-19 NBA ALL-DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM

Position | Player, Team | 1st Team (2 pts) | 2nd Team (1 pt) | Total points | All-Defensive Selections

C | Rudy Gobert, Utah | 97 | 2 | 196 | 3 (three 1st)
F | Paul George, Oklahoma City | 96 | 3 | 195 | 4 (two 1st, two 2nd)
F | Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee | 94 | 5 | 193 | 2 (one 1st, one 2nd)
G | Marcus Smart, Boston | 63 | 19 | 145 | 1
G | Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee | 36 | 28 | 100 | 1

2018-19 NBA ALL-DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM

Position | Player, Team | 1st Team (2 pts) | 2nd Team (1 pt) | Total points | All-Defensive Selections 

G | Jrue Holiday, New Orleans | 31 | 28 | 90 | 2 (one 1st, one 2nd)
G | Klay Thompson, Golden State | 23 | 36 | 82 | 1
C | Joel Embiid, Philadelphia | 4 | 72 | 80 | 2 (two 2nd)
F | Draymond Green, Golden State | 2 | 57 | 61 | 5 (three 1st, two 2nd)
F | Kawhi Leonard, Toronto | 5 | 29 | 39 | 5 (three 1st, two 2nd)

Below are the other players who received votes for the 2018-19 NBA All-Defensive Teams, listed by the position at which they received the most votes.

OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: GUARDS

Position, Player | 1st Team (2 pts) | 2nd Team (1 pt) | Total points

Danny Green, Toronto | 19 | 28 | 66
Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers | 14 | 20 | 48
Derrick White, San Antonio | 4 | 7 | 15
Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia | 2 | 5 | 9
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City | 2 | 5 | 9
Chris Paul, Houston | 1 | 5 | 7
James Harden, Houston | 2 | — | 4
Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee | 1 | 1 | 3
Kyle Lowry, Toronto | — | 3 | 3
Josh Richardson, Miami | — | 3 | 3
Stephen Curry, Golden State | 1 | — | 2
Donovan Mitchell, Utah | — | 2 | 2
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia | — | 2 | 2
Bradley Beal, Washington | — | 1 | 1
Jaylen Brown, Boston | — | 1 | 1
Mike Conley, Memphis | — | 1 | 1
Terrance Ferguson, Oklahoma City | — | 1 | 1
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento | — | 1 | 1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LA Clippers | — | 1 | 1
Gary Harris, Denver | — | 1 | 1
Andre Iguodala, Golden State | — | 1 | 1
Kyrie Irving, Boston | — | 1 | 1
Damian Lillard, Portland | — | 1 | 1
Ricky Rubio, Utah | — | 1 | 1

OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: FORWARDS

Position, Player | 1st Team (2 pts) | 2nd Team (1 pt) | Total points

P.J. Tucker, Houston | 1 | 36 | 38
Pascal Siakam Toronto | — | 24 | 24
Robert Covington, Minnesota | 1 | 3 | 5
Paul Millsap, Denver | — | 5 | 5
Kevin Durant, Golden State | — | 4 | 4
Al Horford, Boston | — | 4 | 4
Anthony Davis, New Orleans | — | 2 | 2
Derrick Favors, Utah | — | 2 | 2
Joe Ingles, Utah | — | 2 | 2
Thaddeus Young, Indiana | — | 2 | 2
Kyle Anderson, Memphis  | — | 1 | 1
Jordan Bell, Golden State | — | 1 | 1
Ed Davis, Brooklyn | — | 1 | 1
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee | — | 1 | 1

OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: CENTERS

Position, Player | 1st Team (2 pts) | 2nd Team (1 pt) | Total points

Myles Turner, Indiana | 1 | 37 | 39
Bam Adebayo, Miami | — | 1 | 1
Andre Drummond, Detroit | — | 1 | 1
Nikola Jokić, Denver | — | 1 | 1
Brook Lopez, Milwaukee | — | 1 | 1

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.