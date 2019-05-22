Guthrie residents, business owners dealing with impact of floodwaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - Schools in Guthrie were closed Wednesday, as floodwaters remained on many roads.

Residents were left concerned about their homes, businesses and churches, as they sat surrounded by water.

Cathy Trout, the daughter of a local pastor, recalled watching floodwaters surround his church near the Highway 33 Bridge and Cottonwood Creek.

"It was just amazing how calm the water was all the way around the church and the back building. Everything I could see was calm," Trout said.

Trout said, even in the calm, though - there was still concern.

"When we were pulling out yesterday, the only thing left to do was pray," she said.

But, as the floodwaters rushed in, church members were still focused on serving others.

"They had pancakes on the stove back there, and people lined up the back door," Trout said. "Water coming up the streets, and people lined up out the back door eating and they had a big tote full of sack lunches that I know they sent home with people."

Further east of town at Missy's Donuts, they were prepared - packing sand around the building. It's a good thing they did; stunning images show floodwaters surrounding their building. Because of their preps - the amount of water that made it into the building was minimal.

"I was like 'Praise the Lord!'" said Mickael Lewis, owner of the bakery.

Meanwhile - the Guthrie Police Department said they've seen at least one car getting stuck in a washed out road - warning residents to not drive through water-covered roads - as you never know what could be under the water.