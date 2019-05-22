× Highways across the state close due to flooding

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says highways across the state are currently closed due to flooding roadways.

Flooding conditions continue to change rapidly. Be alert to any water over driving lanes and don’t drive around barricades.

The following highways are closed until further notice due to flooding:

ALFALFA CO.

SH-8/SH-11 is closed between US-64 north of Cherokee to the SH-58 junction.

SH-8B is OPEN between SH-8 and Aline.

BECKHAM CO.

The I-40 southern service road (old 66) at MM19 is closed for extended repairs due to road damage.

CHEROKEE CO.

SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.

SH-80 is closed near the Canyon Rd. access area just north of Fort Gibson.

COTTON CO.

SH-5B is closed between SH-5A and US-70.

DELAWARE CO.

SH-127 is closed near Jay just west of US-59 due to a damaged drainage structure.

GRANT CO.

US-81 is closed between Medford and Pond Creek.

JOHNSTON CO.

SH-48A is closed to through traffic between the SH-48 junction in Coleman and SH-7 in Milburn due to a damaged construction detour.

KAY CO.

US-77 is closed between SH-156 and southern Tonkawa.

US-177 is closed just north of SH-11 in Blackwell.

LOGAN CO.

SH-74 is OPEN at Skeleton Creek near SH-74D and south of SH-51.

at Skeleton Creek near SH-74D and south of SH-51. US-77 is closed at the Cimarron River north of Guthrie.

US-77 is closed north of SH-74C near Guthrie.

SH-74F is closed between Cashion and SH-33 due to pavement damage.

LOVE CO.

SH-77-Scenic is closed at Lake Murray Spillway.

LINCOLN CO.

SH-18 is closed 7 miles north of Chandler at CR 840.

SH-66 is closed between US-177 and SH-18 in Chandler.

MAYES CO.

SH-82 is closed at Grand River south of Langley.

MUSKOGEE CO.

SH-10 is closed 2 miles east of the US-62 junction near Fort Gibson.

NOBLE CO.

SH-15 is closed between US-77 and Red Rock.74

SH-156 is closed between Marland and US-60/US-177 in Kay County.

NOWATA CO.

SH-10 is closed east of US-169 near Lenapah due to damage to a drain.

PAWNEE CO.

US-64 is closed between Pawnee and SH-18.

PAYNE CO.

SH-18 is closed at the Cimarron River between Cushing and the SH-51 junction.

OTTAWA CO.

SH-125 is closed one mile south of SH-10 in Miami.

US-59/SH-10 is closed one mile west of US-69.

SH10 is closed between US-69 and the SH-69A junction in Miami.

TULSA CO.

SH-11 is closed from 76 th St. North to 186 th St North.

St. North to 186 St North. SH-20 is closed from US-75 to west of Skiatook.

WAGONER CO.

SH-16 is closed near the Muskogee Turnpike just north of Muskogee.

SH-16 is closed northwest of Okay.

WASHINGTON CO.