Jury finds former correctional officer guilty of second-degree rape

ANTLERS, Okla. – It took a Pushmataha County jury less than an hour to find a former correctional officer guilty of second-degree rape.

In May 2018, Ashley Parra was arrested on a complaint of second-degree rape after she allegedly had a sexual relationship with an inmate. At the time of her arrest, she was a correctional officer in Pushmataha County.

After a two-day trial earlier this week, it took jurors less than an hour to find Parra guilty of the charge.

Parra’s sentencing will take place June 26. She faces one to 15 years in prison.