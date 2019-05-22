Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Jury finds former correctional officer guilty of second-degree rape

Posted 12:02 pm, May 22, 2019, by

ANTLERS, Okla. – It took a Pushmataha  County jury less than an hour to find a former correctional officer guilty of second-degree rape.

In May 2018, Ashley Parra was arrested on a complaint of second-degree rape after she allegedly had a sexual relationship with an inmate. At the time of her arrest, she was a correctional officer in Pushmataha County.

Ashley Elizabeth Parra

After a two-day trial earlier this week, it took jurors less than an hour to find Parra guilty of the charge.

Parra’s sentencing will take place June 26. She faces one to 15 years in prison.

