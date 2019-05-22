Man sentenced to 10 years for distributing child pornography

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 27-year-old Oklahoma man will spend the next decade in prison after he distributed child pornography.

In 2018, a federal grand jury indicted Brandon Lee Pruitt on one count of distributing and one count of accessing child pornography.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated the case because Pruitt worked at the Sugar Creek Casino, and committed the crime in Indian Country.

In October, Pruitt pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed the accessing child pornography charge.

On Tuesday, Pruitt was sentenced to 10 years in prison. After he is released from prison, he will serve eight years on supervised release.