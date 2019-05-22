ODOT: Roads across Oklahoma remain closed due to flooding
OKLAHOMA – Flooding is wreaking havoc for Oklahomans across the state, leading to dozens of road closures.
The Oklahoma Department of Transporation released a list of road closures at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
More rain is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, and this list may change:
ALFALFA CO.
- SH-8/SH-11 is closed between US-64 north of Cherokee to the SH-58 junction.
BECKHAM CO.
- The I-40 southern service road (old 66) at MM19 is closed for extended repairs due to road damage.
CANADIAN CO.
- SH-4 is closed between SH-66 and Wilshire Blvd.
CHEROKEE CO.
- SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.
DELAWARE CO.
- SH-127 is closed near Jay just west of US-59 due to a damaged drainage structure.
GARFIELD CO.
- SH-15 is closed between SH-74 and Billings.
- SH-74 is closed between Garber and SH-15.
GRANT CO.
- US-81 is closed between Medford and Pond Creek.
- US-60 is closed between Pond Creek and I-35 in Kay County.
JOHNSTON CO.
- SH-48A is closed to through traffic between the SH-48 junction in Coleman and SH-7 in Milburn due to a damaged construction detour.
KAY CO.
- US-77 is closed between SH-156 and southern Tonkawa.
- US-177 is closed just north of SH-11 in Blackwell.
KINGFISHER CO.
- SH-33/SH-3 is closed between the Blaine Co. line and Kingfisher.
LOGAN CO.
- SH-74 is closed at Skeleton Creek near SH-74D and south of SH-51.
- US-77 is closed at the Cimarron River north of Guthrie.
- US-77 is closed north of SH-74C near Guthrie.
- SH-74F is closed between Cashion and SH-33 due to pavement damage.
- SH-33 is closed near 9th St. in Guthrie.
LOVE CO.
- SH-77-Scenic is closed at Lake Murray Spillway.
LINCOLN CO.
- SH-18 is closed 7 miles north of Chandler at CR 840.
- US-177 is closed at the Deep Fork River just north of SH-66 near Wellston.
- US-66 is closed between US-177 and SH-18 in Chandler.
NOBLE CO.
- SH-15 is closed between US-77 and Red Rock.
- SH-15 is OPEN just west of I-35 near Billings.
- SH-156 is closed between Marland and US-60/US-177 in Kay County.
- US-77 is OPEN at Black Bear Creek 4 miles north of Perry.
NOWATA CO.
- SH-10 is closed east of US-169 near Lenapah due to damage to a drain.
PAWNEE CO.
- US-64 is closed between Pawnee and SH-18.
OSAGE CO.
- SH-11 is OPEN north of Barnsdall.
- SH-18 is OPEN north of Shidler.
OTTAWA CO.
- SH-125 is closed one mile south of SH-10 in Miami.
- US-59/SH-10 is closed one mile west of US-69.
- SH10 is closed between US-69 and the SH-69A junction in Miami.
TULSA CO.
- SH-11 is closed from 76th St. North to 186th St North.
- SH-20 is closed from US-75 to west of Skiatook.
WASHINGTON CO.
- SH-123 is closed between Bartlesville and Dewey.
Turn around, don’t drown. And if you see a high water sign, do not drive around it.