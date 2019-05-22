× ODOT: Roads across Oklahoma remain closed due to flooding

OKLAHOMA – Flooding is wreaking havoc for Oklahomans across the state, leading to dozens of road closures.

The Oklahoma Department of Transporation released a list of road closures at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

More rain is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, and this list may change:

ALFALFA CO.

SH-8/SH-11 is closed between US-64 north of Cherokee to the SH-58 junction.

BECKHAM CO.

The I-40 southern service road (old 66) at MM19 is closed for extended repairs due to road damage.

CANADIAN CO.

SH-4 is closed between SH-66 and Wilshire Blvd.

CHEROKEE CO.

SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.

DELAWARE CO.

SH-127 is closed near Jay just west of US-59 due to a damaged drainage structure.

GARFIELD CO.

SH-15 is closed between SH-74 and Billings.

SH-74 is closed between Garber and SH-15.

GRANT CO.

US-81 is closed between Medford and Pond Creek.

US-60 is closed between Pond Creek and I-35 in Kay County.

JOHNSTON CO.

SH-48A is closed to through traffic between the SH-48 junction in Coleman and SH-7 in Milburn due to a damaged construction detour.

KAY CO.

US-77 is closed between SH-156 and southern Tonkawa.

US-177 is closed just north of SH-11 in Blackwell.

KINGFISHER CO.

SH-33/SH-3 is closed between the Blaine Co. line and Kingfisher.

LOGAN CO.

SH-74 is closed at Skeleton Creek near SH-74D and south of SH-51.

US-77 is closed at the Cimarron River north of Guthrie.

US-77 is closed north of SH-74C near Guthrie.

SH-74F is closed between Cashion and SH-33 due to pavement damage.

SH-33 is closed near 9th St. in Guthrie.

LOVE CO.

SH-77-Scenic is closed at Lake Murray Spillway.

LINCOLN CO.

SH-18 is closed 7 miles north of Chandler at CR 840.

US-177 is closed at the Deep Fork River just north of SH-66 near Wellston.

US-66 is closed between US-177 and SH-18 in Chandler.

NOBLE CO.

SH-15 is closed between US-77 and Red Rock.

SH-15 is OPEN just west of I-35 near Billings.

just west of I-35 near Billings. SH-156 is closed between Marland and US-60/US-177 in Kay County.

US-77 is OPEN at Black Bear Creek 4 miles north of Perry.

NOWATA CO.

SH-10 is closed east of US-169 near Lenapah due to damage to a drain.

PAWNEE CO.

US-64 is closed between Pawnee and SH-18.

OSAGE CO.

SH-11 is OPEN north of Barnsdall.

north of Barnsdall. SH-18 is OPEN north of Shidler.

OTTAWA CO.

SH-125 is closed one mile south of SH-10 in Miami.

US-59/SH-10 is closed one mile west of US-69.

SH10 is closed between US-69 and the SH-69A junction in Miami.

TULSA CO.

SH-11 is closed from 76 th St. North to 186 th St North.

St. North to 186 St North. SH-20 is closed from US-75 to west of Skiatook.

WASHINGTON CO.

SH-123 is closed between Bartlesville and Dewey.

Turn around, don’t drown. And if you see a high water sign, do not drive around it.