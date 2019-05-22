× OKC officials: residents along Air Depot should take precautions for possible flooding

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City officials say people along Air Depot Road between Hefner Rd. and NE 115th St. should take flooding precautions because of a possible dam failure.

The dam at a private lake in the area is in danger of failing, and with more rain in the forecast, flash flooding is possible.

Authorities say people along Autumn Road and Air Depot Road between NE 115th and NE 122nd streets are the most at risk for flooding if the dam fails. People along Old County Road should also consider taking precautions.

What to do:

If you’re trapped, call 911.

Find a place to go before flooding occurs, and consider evacuating to high ground while it’s still safe. Bring critical supplies like prescriptions, important papers, medical equipment, cash, eyeglasses, hearing aids and identification. Before safely evacuating, move furniture, electronics, and valuables to a safe place – take them away from the property or put them on a higher floor or in the attic.



People who have questions can call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (405) 231-2121.