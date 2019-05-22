× Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief ready to help those affected by severe storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) say they are ready to serve after severe storms hit across the state earlier this week.

Between Monday and Tuesday, 15 tornadoes hit across the state, according to preliminary reports from the Storm Prediction Center and the National Weather Service. The number will likely climb in the coming days after damage surveys and further analysis.

“We are waiting to respond in Crescent and Mangum after tornadoes hit the area,” said Don Williams, state director of Oklahoma Baptist DR. “We are hearing reports that Ponca City, Newkirk and Blackwell are flooded. First responders are doing rescues out of homes in El Reno that have been flooded as well. We’ll wait for flood waters to go down to figure out how extensive the damage is and what we can do.”

Currently, DR says they have received a request for assistance in Hominy from emergency management.

“We’re looking at where we can help and come alongside Oklahomans,” Williams said.

For more information or to make a donation, click here.