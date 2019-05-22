Oklahoma County commissioners vote to approve jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY – After weeks of debate, three Oklahoma County commissioners voted to approve a controversial jail trust.

The idea behind the trust is to transparently dole out funding to maintain and staff the jail. Instead of going through only the sheriff, those decisions would be made with the sheriff, a commissioner, and several citizens.

For months, employees of the sheriff’s office spoke out in opposition to the plan.

“To say that we are nervous about the future of the sheriff’s office will forever be changed is an understatement,” said Sgt. Paul Harmon, an investigator with the sheriff’s office and a member of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police 155.

However, Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan says that it is the first priority of the county to maintain the jail, while the sheriff's office is supposed to maintain security and patrol in unincorporated areas.

"The public wants to know exactly how much we need, and why do we need that much, and where is it going to be spent?" Maughan said. "And once that's disclosed, I think if it obviously mandates it, needs it, then they'll get it."