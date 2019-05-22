Oklahoma game wardens rescue beaver, immature bald eagle

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Two animals are safe thanks to the help of game wardens in northern Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, they are receiving many calls about injured or abandoned wildlife after the recent storms.

Earlier this week, Game Wardens Spencer Grace, of Kay County, and Stephen Paul, of Noble County, teamed up after a round of storms and rescued a beaver from a drainage ditch in Ponca City with the help of some kids.

An immature bald eagle with a broken wing was also rescued from Sooner Lake.