Oklahoma man killed in crash involving garbage truck, OHP says

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of one man.

It happened Tuesday, just after 8 a.m., on SH-53 and County Road 2690, near Walters.

According to a trooper’s report, the driver of a garbage truck was traveling northbound on the county road when he stopped at the highway to turn eastbound. Officials say he made an improper right turn going into the westbound lane, crashing with another vehicle.

The driver of the garbage truck was not injured. The driver of the second vehicle involved, HD Smith, 27, of Comanche, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP officials say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.