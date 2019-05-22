Okmulgee County officials urging some residents to evacuate due to rise in water levels

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Officials in Okmulgee County are urging some residents to voluntarily evacuate as water levels are expected to rise to record levels.

According to the sheriff’s office and Okmulgee County Emergency Management, residents who live within half a mile of Duck Creek and Snake Creek in northeast Okmulgee County and the Deep Fork River in southern Okmulgee County are urged to begin evacuation preparations.

Officials say the amount of water that is being released at the Keystone Dam into the Arkansas River will also affect Duck Creek and Snake Creek, which flow into the river.

The areas strongly affected will be:

Hectorville Rd. (221st St.) north to Adams Rd. (211th St.)

250 Rd. (Yale Ave.) to Bixby Rd. (Memorial Dr.)

Bixby Rd. (Memorial Dr.) south to Hwy. 16

Residents in the area of Dentonville Rd. in Beggs as well as Sharpe Rd. in Okmulgee are also expected to be affected by flooding from the Deep Fork River.

The sheriff’s office says while all areas may not flood, many residents could find themselves trapped with no way to escape due to roads flooding.

Authorities are in contact with the Red Cross to establish shelter locations for those affected. The locations will be released as soon as they are determined.

Officials are also reminding residents that fines or jail time are possible if someone drives around, moves or destroys a road closed barricade. They say you should take the extra travel time to avoid flooded areas.

And, never drive into high water. Turn around, don’t drown.