One person dead after driving into high water in Payne County

PERKINS, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person died after driving into high water in Payne County.

The incident happened Tuesday, just before 7 p.m., on Perkins Roads, .4 miles south of State Highway 33.

According to a trooper’s report, a driver was traveling northbound on the road when she drove around a high water sign. Officials say she drove into water that was across the road, which carried the vehicle off the east side of the roadway where it became submerged in approximately 10 feet of water.

OHP officials say the driver was submerged for approximately 45 minutes before being recovered by the Stillwater Fire Department.

The victim is a female and has not been identified. She was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent drowning.

The cause of the incident was due to “failure to obey traffic control sign or device.”