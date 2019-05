OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who was caught on camera taking several packages from a home.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they were called to a home near Memorial Rd. and Bryant following a package theft.

Investigators obtained surveillance video that shows a man walking back to a white car with several Amazon packages in his hands.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.