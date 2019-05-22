× River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa to close property due to anticipated rise in Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. – A popular casino resort in Tulsa is closing its property due to the anticipated rise in the Arkansas River.

At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, River Spirit Casino Resort Chief Executive Officer announced the resort property would close at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The closure requires the removal of all hotel guests, gaming visitors and vehicles from parking lots and parking garages.

Resort officials say the Arkansas River is expected to rise by late Wednesday afternoon.

“The elevation of the Resort property was built to sustain a 100 year flood, however the impact of the water levels to access the property, and to best protect our guests and employees, requires us to completely close the property until further notice,” said CEO Pat Crofts. “As we continue to assess the water levels and receive updates from the Corp of Engineers, we will send community updates as available.”

Current hotel guests are being relocated to other properties, and guests with reservations through the weekend are being contacted to reschedule their visit.

And, guests with tickets to attend “Rocktopia” on Thursday will be notified of refunds and/or event reschedule.