Rose State College opens food pantry, clothing closet for students in need

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Many students who are paying their way through college may stumble upon hard times, which is why a local college is offering them a helping hand.

On Tuesday, Rose State College opened the ‘Raider Necessities Food Pantry’ and the ‘Raider Rack Clothing Closet.’

Officials say Raider Necessities is a comprehensive food and personal care pantry that will be operated through a partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Raider Rack is a clothing closet the is specifically designed to serve the needs of college students who are ready to take their next steps into the world. The clothing closet is being operated through a partnership with Sharing Tree.