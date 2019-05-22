× SH-100, I-40 closed over the Arkansas River

MUSKOGEE CO., Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has closed SH-100 and I-40 over the Arkansas River until further notice.

Officials say two barges are loose in the navigation channel and the highway bridges are being closed as a safety precaution.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

The barges are expected to hit the dam near Webbers Falls, endangering the town even further with flash flooding if the dam fails.

Webbers Falls officials and the Army Corp of Engineers have issued an evacuation for the town.