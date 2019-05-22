Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Live Interactive KFOR Radar
Weather closings and delays

SH-100, I-40 closed over the Arkansas River

Posted 9:50 pm, May 22, 2019, by

MUSKOGEE CO., Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has closed SH-100 and I-40 over the Arkansas River until further notice.

Officials say two barges are loose in the navigation channel and the highway bridges are being closed as a safety precaution.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

The barges are expected to hit the dam near Webbers Falls, endangering the town even further with flash flooding if the dam fails.

Webbers Falls officials and the Army Corp of Engineers have issued an evacuation for the town.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.