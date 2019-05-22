Sooners Lose Big 12 Tourney Opener to Baylor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baylor hit three home runs and cruised to an 8-2 win over Oklahoma in the first round of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

The Bears got a two-run home run in the first inning from Shea Langeliers, then another two-run shot from Andy Thomas in the fourth to build a 4-0 lead.

It was 7-0 Baylor when OU finally got on the board on a solo home run by Conor McKenna in the seventh inning.

The Sooners added a run in the eighth on an RBI double by Brady Lindsly, but it wasn't enough.

Oklahoma falls to 33-22 on the season.

The Sooners will play an elimination game on Thursday at 12:30 against the loser of the OSU-TCU game.