The Children’s Hospital providing free breakfast, lunch for children this summer

Posted 8:41 am, May 22, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Children’s Hospital will be participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program this summer, meaning free meals to children during break. 

In cooperation with Sodexo, from June 3 to July 31, through the Summer Food Service Program, breakfast and lunch will be provided during the week at no cost to children 18 years and younger on a first-come, first served basis.

Children can receive meals at The Children’s Hospital, 1200 Children’s Ave., Oklahoma City from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (breakfast) and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (lunch)

Click here to read more about the program.

