Watch: High water threatening homes near Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES, Okla. - Over the last few days, several communities across Oklahoma have received several inches of rain.

The high water has already caused several roads to become impassible, and flooding is affecting dozens of homes.

Now, crews are closely watching a few homes near Twin Lakes that appear to be in danger of collapsing into the creek. Twin Lakes is a private community near Crescent along the banks of the Cimarron River.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 was over the scene on Wednesday afternoon as flooding at the Cimarron River has caused the banks to erode, leaving some homes teetering on the edge.

While at the scene, the deck from one home collapsed into the river.

The banks eroding into the river is an issue that has plagued the Twin Lakes community for years.