Water levels at Arcadia Lake remain more than 12 feet above elevation

EDMOND, Okla. — Public access parks at Arcadia Lake remain closed due to flooding from recent heavy rainfall and ensuing runoff.

“The normal elevation is 1,006 feet. Right now, we’re about 1,018 and a half so that means the water level is 12.5 feet than it normally would be,” said Casey Moore, public information officer for the city of Edmond.

News 4 walked with Moore around the lake on Wednesday. Debris was visibly floating the flood waters, which covered some picnic tables and metal poles Docks and campsites were inaccessible.

The closure includes Central State Park, Edmond Park, Scissortail Campground, Carl Reherman Park and Spring Creek Park. Additionally, the Spring Creek Trail is also closed due to high water in multiple areas.

According to Moore, closures will last at least two weeks but there is no current timetable for reopening.

“This water level’s going to remain elevated until 1) natural evaporation can take place or 2) we’re allowed to let water out through the dam. Ultimately, that’s decided by the Army Corps of Engineers,” he said. “Ultimately, the lake is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. Our staff manages the park areas and everything that surrounds that lake, but the lake itself is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers.”