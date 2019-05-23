Anadarko man killed, 12-year-old boy in critical condition after crash near Elgin

ELGIN, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one man and sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened Wednesday, just after 11 a.m., on US 62 at Cherry Rd., two miles north and five miles west of Elgin.

According to a trooper’s report, a semi was northbound on US 62 when a pickup slowed in front to make a right hand turn onto Cherry Rd. That’s when the semi crossed the center line into the southbound lanes, striking a car head-on.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Alfredo Gamez, of Anadarko, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 12-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the driver of the semi, as well as the driver of the pickup and a passenger, were not injured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.