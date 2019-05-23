× Bricktown Beach returning to downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – While we may be dealing with spring storms, organizers in Bricktown are already preparing for summer.

The Bricktown Beach is coming back for its fourth year at Third Base Plaza at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in downtown Oklahoma City.

The project will include a pop-up beach with more than 150 tons of sand, complete with umbrellas, lounge chairs, sand volleyball equipment and outdoor games.

There will be additional seating on the perimeter of the volleyball court and a small boardwalk through the beach itself.

The “Beach Hut” will check out game equipment and be there to help visitors with any questions.

“The OKC Dodgers are excited to continue partnering with Downtown Oklahoma City on this fun and unique addition to Bricktown for the summer. We are always looking for creative ways to make the ballpark a destination and kicking off beach season to start the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship allows this DOKC program to do just that,” said Jenna Byrnes, Senior Vice President of the Oklahoma City Dodgers Baseball.

The temporary summer attraction is free and open all summer until mid-September.

All are invited to celebrate Independence Day in Bricktown by planning a trip to the Bricktown Beach. There will be live Americana music and watermelon slices for sale on Thursday, July 4th from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Visitors to the beach can cool off every Friday in August with free popsicles and live DJ courtesy of the Bricktown Association and DOKC.