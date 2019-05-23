Charges dismissed against Luther woman accused of shooting at neighbor

LUTHER, Okla. – A Luther woman who was arrested on a complaint of shooting at her neighbor will not face charges for the alleged crime.

Danny Voss and his wife have lived in their Luther home for nearly two decades.

They say they’ve been in fights with their neighbor before, but this specific altercation turned dangerous.

Now, the victims fear their neighbor is receiving special treatment when it comes to the law.

“My neighbor has fired two shots,” Danny Voss said on a 911 call. “I need someone here right now.”

In May 2018, Voss’ wife, Elizabeth, and neighbor, Jane Martin, were arguing over the fence separating their yard.

Voss says their family dog wandered onto Martin’s property, so Martin allegedly grabbed a gun and fired it twice.

“Then she points it straight at me and it goes over my head,” Elizabeth Voss said. “That’s when I hit the ground.”

When deputies arrived on the scene, Martin admitted that she fired her gun but said both shots were fired into the air, not at her neighbor.

“Oh yeah, she was calling me all kinds of names down here,” Martin said on body cam.

“Ok, calling you names is not a threat,” the deputy said.

“I’m not going to jail,” Martin said.

“Yes, you are,” the deputy said.

Martin was ultimately arrested on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.

However, Voss told News 4 that the case was going nowhere.

“We were shocked to learn that they were going to drop the charges,” Danny Voss said.

The couple tells News 4 they were called in to meet with Logan County District Attorney Laura Thomas and Assistant DA Kevin Etherington.

“Mrs. Thomas told me this is a gun state and that everyone in Oklahoma believes in their guns,” Voss said. “They said they didn’t feel like they could win.”

News 4 reached out to both district attorneys but never received a call back.

According to online court filings, the charge against Martin appears to have been dismissed in the case.