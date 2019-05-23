Cowgirls Upset Seminoles in Game 1 of Super Regional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's Michaela Richbourg hit a two-run home run in the top of the 9th inning to break a 1-1 tie and lead the Cowgirls to a 3-1 win over Florida State in Game 1 of their NCAA super regional in Tallahassee, Florida, on Thursday night.

OSU senior pitcher Samantha Show retired the final 18 batters she faced and the Cowgirls are now win one away from making the Women's College World Series.

The Cowgirls fell behind 1-0 in the second inning when a swinging bunt single by Makinzy Herzog scored Dani Morgan from third base.

OSU tied it up in the sixth inning when Madi Sue Montgomery hit a sacrifice fly to score Chelsea Alexander to make it 1-1.

Oklahoma State improves to 43-14 on the season.

Game 2 of the best-of-three super regional is Friday at 6:00 pm.

A win there puts OSU in the Women's College World Series; a loss and Game 3 will be played Saturday at 11:00 am.