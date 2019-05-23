Flooding conditions continue to wreak havoc on Oklahoma roads, highways
OKLAHOMA – Roads and highways across the state remain closed Thursday due to flooding conditions.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released the following closures at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
ALFALFA CO.
- SH-8/SH-11 is closed between US-64 north of Cherokee to the SH-58 junction.
BECKHAM CO.
- The I-40 southern service road (old 66) at MM19 is closed for extended repairs due to road damage.
CHEROKEE CO.
- SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.
- SH-80 is closed near the Canyon Rd. access area just north of Fort Gibson.
COTTON CO.
- SH-5B is closed between SH-5A and US-70.
DELAWARE CO.
- SH-127 is closed near Jay just west of US-59 due to a damaged drainage structure.
GRANT CO.
- US-81 is closed between Medford and Pond Creek.
JOHNSTON CO.
- SH-48A is closed to through traffic between the SH-48 junction in Coleman and SH-7 in Milburn due to a damaged construction detour.
KAY CO.
- US-77 is closed between SH-156 and southern Tonkawa.
- US-177 is closed just north of SH-11 in Blackwell.
LOGAN CO.
- US-77 is closed at the Cimarron River north of Guthrie.
- US-77 is closed north of SH-74C near Guthrie.
- SH-74F is closed between Cashion and SH-33 due to pavement damage.
LOVE CO.
- SH-77-Scenic is closed at Lake Murray Spillway.
LINCOLN CO.
- SH-18 is closed 7 miles north of Chandler at CR 840.
- SH-66 is closed between US-177 and SH-18 in Chandler.
MAYES CO.
- SH-82 is closed at Grand River south of Langley.
MUSKOGEE CO.
- SH-100 and I-40 are closed over the Arkansas River near the Muskogee/Sequoyah County line until further notice. Two barges were loose in the navigation channel and the highways are being closed as a safety precaution. Officials say the barges have been located and are being secured. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and other agencies are closely monitoring at this time. Drivers can expect significant delays and should avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible. I-40 detours are eastbound traffic may use southbound SH-2 to SH-9 to US-59 and westbound traffic is diverted to southbound US-59 to SH-9 to SH-2.
- SH-10 is closed 2 miles east of the US-62 junction near Fort Gibson.
- US-62 is closed between SH-80 near Fort Gibson and SH-165 in Muskogee.
- SH-104 is closed at Coal Creek near Haskell.
NOBLE CO.
- SH-15 is closed between US-77 and Red Rock.74
- SH-156 is closed between Marland and US-60/US-177 in Kay County.
NOWATA CO.
- SH-10 is closed east of US-169 near Lenapah due to damage to a drain.
PAWNEE CO.
- US-64 is closed between Pawnee and SH-18.
PAYNE CO.
- SH-18 is closed at the Cimarron River between Cushing and the SH-51 junction.
OTTAWA CO.
- SH-125 is closed one mile south of SH-10 in Miami.
- US-59/SH-10 is closed one mile west of US-69.
- SH10 is closed between US-69 and the SH-69A junction in Miami.
- SH-69A is closed 1.5 miles north of SH-10 near Miami.
- US-69A is closed 1.4 miles east of US-69 near Quapaw.
TULSA CO.
- SH-11 is closed from 76th St. North to 186th St North.
- SH-20 is closed from US-75 to west of Skiatook.
WAGONER CO.
- SH-16 is closed near the Muskogee Turnpike just north of Muskogee.
- SH-16 is closed northwest of Okay.
- SH-72 is closed from East 201st south to just north of the Arkansas River bridge.
WASHINGTON CO.
- SH-123 is closed between Bartlesville and Dewey.
- US-60 is closed 3.5 miles east of US-75.