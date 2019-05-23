× George, Westbrook, Griffin Honored by NBA

Three players with Oklahoma ties earned All-NBA honors announced on Thursday.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George was named first team All-NBA, receiving the fourth most votes of any player in the league.

It’s the first time George has been named first team All-NBA.

He had been named third team All-NBA four times previously, in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2018.

PG’s Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook was named third team All-NBA.

It’s the eighth time Westbrook has been named to one of the three All-NBA teams, and the first time he’s been named third team.

Former OU star Blake Griffin was named third team All-NBA as well.

Griffin has been named to one of the three All-NBA teams five times in his career.

Here are the complete All-NBA teams, with voting totals, as voted on by a media panel:

2018-19 ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM

Position | Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total | All-NBA Selections

F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee | 100 | — | — | 500 | 3 (one 1st, two 2nd)

G James Harden, Houston | 100 | — | — | 500 | 6 (five 1st, one 3rd)

G Stephen Curry, Golden State | 91 | 9 | — | 482 | 6 (three 1st, two 2nd, one 3rd)

F Paul George, Oklahoma City | 71 | 25 | 3 | 433 | 5 (one 1st, four 3rd)

C Nikola Jokić, Denver | 59 | 38 | 2 | 411 | 1

2018-19 ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM

Position | Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total | All-NBA Selections

C Joel Embiid, Philadelphia | 40 | 57 | 4 | 375 | 2 (two 2nd)

F Kevin Durant, Golden State | 29 | 71 | — | 358 | 9 (six 1st, three 2nd)

G Damian Lillard, Portland | 8 | 87 | 5 | 306 | 4 (one 1st, two 2nd, one 3rd)

F Kawhi Leonard, Toronto | — | 73 | 23 | 242 | 3 (two 1st, one 2nd)

G Kyrie Irving, Boston | — | 52 | 39 | 195 | 2 (one 2nd, one 3rd)

2018-19 ALL-NBA THIRD TEAM

Position | Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total | All-NBA Selections

G Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City | 1 | 43 | 44 | 178 | 8 (two 1st, five 2nd, one 3rd)

F Blake Griffin, Detroit | — | 13 | 76 | 115 | 5 (three 2nd, two 3rd)

F LeBron James, L.A. Lakers | — | 13 | 72 | 111 | 15 (12 1st, two 2nd, one 3rd)

C Rudy Gobert, Utah | 1 | 5 | 69 | 89 | 2 (one 2nd, one 3rd)

G Kemba Walker, Charlotte | — | 4 | 39 | 51 | 1

Below are the other players who received votes for the 2018-19 All-NBA Teams, listed by the position at which they received the most votes.

OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: GUARDS

Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total

Bradley Beal, Washington | — | 1 | 31 | 34

Klay Thompson, Golden State | — | 3 | 18 | 27

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia | — | — | 7 | 7

Mike Conley, Memphis | — | — | 4 | 4

Donovan Mitchell, Utah | — | — | 4 | 4

DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio | — | — | 3 | 3

D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn | — | — | 3 | 3

Dwyane Wade, Miami | — | 1 | — | 3

Devin Booker, Phoenix | — | — | 1 | 1

Eric Gordon, Houston | — | — | 1 | 1

Jrue Holiday, New Orleans | — | — | 1 | 1

Kyle Lowry, Toronto | — | — | 1 | 1

Lou Williams, LA Clippers | — | — | 1 |

OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: FORWARDS

Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio | — | 2 | 11 | 17

Danilo Gallinari, LA Clippers | — | 1 | 4 | 7

Pascal Siakam, Toronto | — | — | 4 | 4

Luka Donĉić, Dallas | — | 1| — | 3

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia | — | — | 2 | 2

Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento | — | — | 1 | 1

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana | — | — | 1 | 1

OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: CENTERS

Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota | — | — | 20 | 20

Nikola Vučević, Orlando | — | — | 4 | 4

Andre Drummond, Detroit | — | 1 | — | 3

Anthony Davis, New Orleans | — | — | 1 | 1

Myles Turner, Indiana | — | — | 1 | 1