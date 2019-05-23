Live Interactive KFOR Radar

George, Westbrook, Griffin Honored by NBA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Russell Westbrook #0 and Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate a dunk during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Three players with Oklahoma ties earned All-NBA honors announced on Thursday.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George was named first team All-NBA, receiving the fourth most votes of any player in the league.

It’s the first time George has been named first team All-NBA.

He had been named third team All-NBA four times previously, in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2018.

PG’s Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook was named third team All-NBA.

It’s the eighth time Westbrook has been named to one of the three All-NBA teams, and the first time he’s been named third team.

Former OU star Blake Griffin was named third team All-NBA as well.

Griffin has been named to one of the three All-NBA teams five times in his career.

Here are the complete All-NBA teams, with voting totals, as voted on by a media panel:

2018-19 ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM

Position | Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total | All-NBA Selections

F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee | 100 | — | — | 500 | 3 (one 1st, two 2nd)
G James Harden, Houston | 100 | — |  — |  500 | 6 (five 1st, one 3rd)
G Stephen Curry, Golden State | 91 | 9 | — | 482 | 6 (three 1st, two 2nd, one 3rd)
F Paul George, Oklahoma City |  71 | 25 | 3 | 433 | 5 (one 1st, four 3rd)
C Nikola Jokić, Denver | 59 | 38 | 2 | 411 | 1

2018-19 ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM

Position | Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total | All-NBA Selections

C Joel Embiid, Philadelphia | 40 | 57 | 4 | 375 | 2 (two 2nd)
F Kevin Durant, Golden State | 29 | 71 | — | 358 | 9 (six 1st, three 2nd)
G Damian Lillard, Portland | 8 | 87 | 5 | 306 | 4 (one 1st, two 2nd, one 3rd)
F Kawhi Leonard, Toronto | — | 73 | 23 | 242 | 3 (two 1st, one 2nd)
G Kyrie Irving, Boston | — | 52 | 39 | 195 | 2 (one 2nd, one 3rd)

2018-19 ALL-NBA THIRD TEAM

Position | Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total | All-NBA Selections

G Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City | 1 | 43 | 44 | 178 | 8 (two 1st, five 2nd, one 3rd)
F Blake Griffin, Detroit | — | 13 | 76 | 115 | 5 (three 2nd, two 3rd)
F LeBron James, L.A. Lakers | — | 13 | 72 | 111 | 15 (12 1st, two 2nd, one 3rd)
C Rudy Gobert, Utah | 1 | 5 | 69 | 89 | 2 (one 2nd, one 3rd)
G Kemba Walker, Charlotte | — | 4 | 39 | 51 | 1

Below are the other players who received votes for the 2018-19 All-NBA Teams, listed by the position at which they received the most votes.

OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: GUARDS

Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total

Bradley Beal, Washington | — | 1 | 31 | 34
Klay Thompson, Golden State | — | 3 | 18 | 27
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia | — | — | 7 | 7
Mike Conley, Memphis | — | — | 4 | 4
Donovan Mitchell, Utah | — | — | 4 | 4
DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio | — | — | 3 | 3
D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn | — | — | 3 | 3
Dwyane Wade, Miami | — | 1 | — | 3
Devin Booker, Phoenix  | — | — | 1 | 1
Eric Gordon, Houston | — | — | 1 | 1
Jrue Holiday, New Orleans | — | — | 1 | 1
Kyle Lowry, Toronto | — | — | 1 | 1
Lou Williams, LA Clippers | — | — | 1 |

OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: FORWARDS

Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio | — | 2 | 11 | 17
Danilo Gallinari, LA Clippers | — | 1 | 4 | 7
Pascal Siakam, Toronto | — | — | 4 | 4
Luka Donĉić, Dallas | — | 1| — | 3
Tobias Harris, Philadelphia | — | — | 2 | 2
Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento | — | — | 1 | 1
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana | — | — | 1 | 1

OTHER PLAYERS RECEIVING VOTES: CENTERS

Player, Team | 1st Team (5 Pts.) | 2nd Team (3 Pts.) | 3rd Team (1 Pt.) | Total

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota | — | — | 20 | 20
Nikola Vučević, Orlando | — | — | 4 | 4
Andre Drummond, Detroit | — | 1 | — | 3
Anthony Davis, New Orleans | — | — | 1 | 1
Myles Turner, Indiana | — | — | 1 | 1

