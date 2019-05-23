× Harrah High School teacher arrested for lewd acts with a student

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma County say a Harrah High School teacher has been arrested after allegedly committing lewd acts with a student.

On Thursday, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Charles James Copeland on a complaint of indecent or lewd acts with a child.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators learned about the allegations after the mother of a 16-year-old victim called the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s mother says that the school contacted her a few months ago about some inappropriate comments that a teacher had posted about her daughter. At that point, she says she began watching her daughter’s phone and soon found text messages between her child and Copeland.

The affidavit states that Copeland began texting about sexual acts with the victim. The affidavit states that deputies obtained “several pages” of text messages of a ‘sexual matter’ with the victim.